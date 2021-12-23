Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) is Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 51.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 633,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 214,897 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising makes up about 1.1% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $71,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth $1,001,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 70,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

LAMR opened at $120.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.65. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $123.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.40%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

