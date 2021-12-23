Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Down 3.8%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.32 and last traded at $74.65. Approximately 1,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 63,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRUS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $27.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after acquiring an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

