Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth about $245,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 297,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after purchasing an additional 85,943 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 553,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after buying an additional 102,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

KLIC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,986. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.25. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.67%.

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.