Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives $27.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.89.
KTOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.
In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $260,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $40,966.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,237 shares of company stock worth $1,621,971. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
KTOS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.70.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.
