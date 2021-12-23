KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.39

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.39 and traded as high as C$10.49. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.45, with a volume of 8,911 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KP Tissue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.39. The stock has a market cap of C$99.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$391.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$378.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently -107.78%.

About KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

