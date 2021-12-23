Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Up 9.5%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) were up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.39. Approximately 19,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,347,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

KC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nomura downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 455.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

