Kingfisher Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% during the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,723,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,420.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,460.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3,436.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.