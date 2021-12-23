Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMP.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$23.75 target price on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$24.75 in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

TSE:KMP.UN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$23.02. 31,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,922. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 9.80. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$16.85 and a 1-year high of C$23.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.98%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

