Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.88

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 11332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $772.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.