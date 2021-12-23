KeyCorp Trims Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Target Price to $170.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.58.

DRI stock opened at $145.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.15. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,084 shares of company stock worth $2,870,956 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,232,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $509,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

