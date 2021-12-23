KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report released on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

