KeyCorp Comments on Carpenter Technology Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.32.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.56%.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

