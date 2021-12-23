Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.57

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.57 and traded as low as $6.04. Key Tronic shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 32,156 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $65.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.76 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Key Tronic by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 53,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.