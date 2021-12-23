Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,690,000 after buying an additional 5,688,638 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in News by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,758,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,017 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of News by 359.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,944,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,252,000 after buying an additional 1,520,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,124,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,586,000 after buying an additional 1,274,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,164,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after buying an additional 1,257,972 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

Shares of NWSA opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.39. News Co. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

