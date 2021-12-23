Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $230,000 in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 728.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 70,955 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,165,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 178,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 22,780 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COPX stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

