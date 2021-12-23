Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $203,000 in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 41.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 26.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GDO opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $18.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

