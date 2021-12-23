Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVTA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 32.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 81,283 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 18.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 0.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVTA opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $60.25.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

