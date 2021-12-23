Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,439 Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 8,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $100.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.96. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.