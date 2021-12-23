Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,335 iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $171.54 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1 year low of $146.90 and a 1 year high of $176.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.55 and a 200-day moving average of $169.47.

