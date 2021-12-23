Kenneth George Pinsky Sells 20,000 Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total transaction of C$423,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 354,184 shares in the company, valued at C$7,490,991.60.

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at C$21.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.56. Parex Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$17.28 and a 52 week high of C$26.00. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 8.13.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$290.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 2.3099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is presently 3.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.50.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.