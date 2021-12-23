Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Plans $0.00 Interim Dividend

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0036 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Kelly Partners Group Company Profile
