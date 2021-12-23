Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Price Down 3%

Kellogg (NYSE:K)’s stock price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.42 and last traded at $62.43. Approximately 49,314 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,301,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.37.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,611,729. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 253,535 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,840,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,627,000 after purchasing an additional 76,138 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kellogg by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,890,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,748,000 after acquiring an additional 20,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

