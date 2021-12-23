Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Katapult Holdings Inc. is an e-commerce focused financial technology company. It provides an omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. Katapult Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinServ Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Katapult in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Katapult stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. Katapult has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $19.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.71 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Katapult will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Hirsch acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Financial Technologies Co Curo acquired 957,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $3,493,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,708,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,955.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Katapult in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Katapult by 30.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Katapult by 227.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Katapult in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Katapult by 547.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter.

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

