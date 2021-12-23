Karl Medak Acquires 64,930 Shares of 675212 (ROC.AX) (ASX:ROC) Stock

675212 (ROC.AX) (ASX:ROC) insider Karl Medak acquired 64,930 shares of 675212 (ROC.AX) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,323.87 ($7,321.89).

ROC Oil Co Limited (ROC) is an Australia-based upstream oil and gas company. The Company has presence in China, South East Asia and Australia. The Company operates across business activities from exploration and appraisal to development and production delivery. The Company operates the Zhao Dong Oil Fields, Bohai Bay, Offshore China; Cliff Head Oil Field, WA-31-L, Offshore Western Australia; Blane Oil Field, North Sea; Enoch Oil and Gas Field, North Sea; WZ 6-12 and WZ 12-8 West Oil Field Development, Beibu Gulf, Offshore China, and BMG Oil and Gas Fields, VIC/L26, VIC/L27 and VIC/L28, Offshore Victoria.

