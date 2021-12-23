Kalmar Price Hits $1.33 on Major Exchanges (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Kalmar has a total market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $38,709.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kalmar has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00002729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056278 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.71 or 0.08071324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,428.23 or 0.99721650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00073725 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00051199 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,348,182 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

