JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Increased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981,837 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,196,000 after acquiring an additional 60,412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,748,000 after acquiring an additional 87,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,561,000 after acquiring an additional 460,046 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.67.

