JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.79.

Shares of JPM opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $463.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,909,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

