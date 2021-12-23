Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.0% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 118,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after acquiring an additional 61,561 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.4% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $167.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

