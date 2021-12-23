John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,428 shares of company stock worth $18,843,895 in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.77. 1,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,816. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

