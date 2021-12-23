John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Novartis comprises approximately 1.9% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $14,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,392,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 85,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

NYSE NVS opened at $86.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $194.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.25.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

