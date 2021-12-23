John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Nexstar Media Group worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NXST stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.14. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,808. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.95 and a fifty-two week high of $171.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.28.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $224,999.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $385,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,475 shares of company stock worth $46,097,434 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.