John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $37,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.72.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $166.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.69 and a 200 day moving average of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.