John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $10.92 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises about 1.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 564,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,206,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,295,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,610,000 after buying an additional 226,822 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $663,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.45 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.