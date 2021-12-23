John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 46.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $94,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.71. 2,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,695. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

