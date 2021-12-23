Jennifer Allison Haworth Sells 7,300 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GL stock opened at $91.76 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 616,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,840,000 after buying an additional 354,456 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 31.4% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,373,000 after acquiring an additional 271,964 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at $22,598,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 18.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,783,000 after acquiring an additional 222,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,879,000 after purchasing an additional 182,473 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.20.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

