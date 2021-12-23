Jeffrey Forbes Sells 148,619 Shares of Intega Group Limited (ASX:ITG) Stock

Intega Group Limited (ASX:ITG) insider Jeffrey Forbes sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.64), for a total value of A$133,757.10 ($94,863.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Intega Group Company Profile

Intega Group Limited provides engineering services primarily in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Asia Pacific and Americas segments. The company offers testing services for construction materials, including soil, aggregates, and concrete; subsurface utility engineering services, such as mapping the location and condition of subsurface utilities to reduce the occurrence of interference and conflict with existing infrastructure; and environmental testing services comprising testing soils, asbestos, groundwater quality, construction noise, dust, and vibration levels.

