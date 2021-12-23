Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €41.00 Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €40.78 ($45.82).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($34.56).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

