Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €41.00 Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €40.78 ($45.82).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($34.56).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

