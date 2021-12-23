Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Buys 2,850 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.60 per share, with a total value of C$24,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,462,000.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 22,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$198,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$666,670.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00.

Shares of PEY opened at C$9.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.93. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$2.86 and a one year high of C$11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.35.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$218.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.7599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEY shares. CIBC upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.05.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

