JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 42.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.58. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Benchmark raised their target price on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

