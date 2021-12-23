JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €22.62 ($25.41).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($18.43) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €23.80 ($26.74) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.20 ($27.19) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

DEC stock traded up €0.18 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €21.68 ($24.36). 48,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,577. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.30. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($30.36) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($41.46).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

