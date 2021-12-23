Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Position Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,268 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total value of $827,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,353 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.86.

JAZZ stock opened at $127.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.