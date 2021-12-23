Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Now Covered by Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Japan Steel Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Japan Steel Works stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Japan Steel Works has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment.

