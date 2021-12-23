Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,493,000 after acquiring an additional 453,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,930,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,712,000 after buying an additional 63,026 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,588,000 after buying an additional 58,045 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,810,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,867,000 after buying an additional 39,708 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after buying an additional 299,356 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NNN opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

