Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 5,323 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.49% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MQY opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

