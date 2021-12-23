Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 463.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 300.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBS stock opened at $678.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.78 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $779.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $683.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.50.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,787 shares of company stock valued at $57,242,649 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

