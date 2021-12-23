James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Trading Up 2.9%

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) was up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.26 and last traded at $27.22. Approximately 235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 455,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JRVR shares. TheStreet lowered James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.48%.

In other James River Group news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,915,000 after acquiring an additional 187,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,606,000 after acquiring an additional 318,455 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,923,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,173,000 after acquiring an additional 576,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,609,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,745,000 after acquiring an additional 41,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

