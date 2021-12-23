iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 79,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,911,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 179.2% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $221.38. The stock had a trading volume of 580,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,708,512. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.26 and its 200 day moving average is $224.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $190.94 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

