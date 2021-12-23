iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IWF)

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,884 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 306% compared to the typical volume of 710 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 7,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 45,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,429,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $302.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

