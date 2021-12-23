iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech ETF comprises 1.3% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 86.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IGM opened at $437.45 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $338.18 and a 1 year high of $453.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $433.31 and a 200-day moving average of $418.84.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.