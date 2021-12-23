iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $11,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSA opened at $104.25 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.74.

